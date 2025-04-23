NFL insider Peter Schrager reveals what he's hearing the Panthers will do in NFL Draft
Respected NFL insider Peter Schrager recently moved from the NFL Network to ESPN and waited to drop his mock draft until Wednesday morning.
Unlike many others in the industry, Schrager doesn't get too in-depth with mock drafts. Each year, he does one projection, based on the things he's heard from teams around the league, rather than predictions on what he thinks each team should do.
While his mock does feature some differences from the consensus, his projection for the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 coincides with most mocks out there, taking Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker.
"The Panthers could trade back. If they stay, Walker makes sense. Play him inside, play him on the edge, play him wherever. A coach's son, Walker has won over every coach I've spoken to and would be a day one starter in Carolina."
Three picks later, he has Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen going to San Francisco, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham surprisingly going at No. 13 to Miami, and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson lasting until No. 28. For those hoping for another weapon for Bryce Young, Schrager has Carolina passing on Tetairoa McMillan (No. 19 to Tampa Bay) and Matthew Golden (No. 23 to Green Bay).
