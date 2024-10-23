Panthers coach Dave Canales confirms Bryce Young will start Sunday vs. Broncos
The Carolina Panthers are turning back to Bryce Young for this week's matchup with the Denver Broncos. The struggling quarterback was benched ahead of Week 3 and has appeared twice in relief of Andy Dalton since. With the veteran suffering a sprained thumb, Young gets his second chance.
Dave Canales turns to Bryce Young with Andy Dalton ailing
Andy Dalton and his family were in a car crash on Tuesday. No one was seriously hurt, but the veteran quarterback who has started the last five games for Carolina suffered a sprain thumb. He will not start, but the team is hopeful that he'll be healthy enough to play as the backup if needed.
"Unfortunately, in the accident, he did sprain his thumb. So Bryce will be playing this week for us. We'll be evaluating Andy day-to-day going into this weekend to see if we can get him up as the two on game day."- Dave Canales
Young showed flashes during one relief appearance in a blowout against the Chicago Bears. He drove the team into the red zone, making plays he simply wasn't in the first two games of the season. As Dalton seemed to revert to the mean a little bit over the last game and a half, calls for the second-year player to return got louder.
Canales reiterated after Sunday's 40-7 loss that Dalton was the starter, but an injury has forced his hand. He will have to play Young this Sunday. With the trade deadline looming, it could be a chance for the Panthers to evaluate their future. They can either see his trade stock rise and ship him elsewhere or use that as evidence that he can be their starter in 2025 and beyond.
