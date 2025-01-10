Panthers meet with historic tackling linebacker at Hula Bowl
The Carolina Panthers were historically bad on defense last year. They gave up more points in NFL history (partly thanks to a 17th game) than any other team has in the history of the sport. Aside from the secondary, which was decent for a large portion of the season, the entire unit was pretty dismal.
Heading into the draft and free agency, the Panthers are likely to put a lot of assets there. The defensive side of the ball needs a lot of help, and an early pre-draft visit suggests that GM Dan Morgan and company understand this.
Panthers meet with Iowa linebacker at Hula Bowl
At the Hula Bowl, Panthers brass met with Nick Jackson, the Iowa linebacker. He had a stellar season with nearly 100 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and seven passes defended. For his college career, he had the second-most tackles in FBS history. Poor tackling was an issue in Carolina.
The middle of the Panthers defense was particularly troublesome last year. Say what you will about the porous defensive line (and there's plenty to say), but the middle was rough. Shaq Thompson went down for the year, leaving Josey Jewell and rookie Trevin Wallace to play the middle and help with the run.
Jewell and Wallace both got hurt, which left special teamers and practice squad players to fill the void. Jacoby Windmon and others stepped up, but even Claudin Cherilus went down with a season-ending injury.
Obviously, the Panthers can't expect to have four or more major injuries to one position group, but clearly, the talent and depth in the middle was not there last year. With Thompson's future up in the air, this visit makes a lot of sense.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL pundit predicts blockbuster deal between Panthers and Jets
Panthers predicted to pair Bryce Young with another top-2 pick
Why the Panthers will face major challenges in the 2025 offseason
Crazy Bryce Young stat shows how much he improved after benching