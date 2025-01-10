Panthers meet with historic tackling linebacker at Hula Bowl

The #Panthers met with #Iowa LB Nick Jackson at the @Hula_Bowl, per @_RyanFowler_. #KeepPounding



Jackson (6’0”, 235 LBS) finished the 2024 season with 91 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT & 7 PD.



As @_RyanFowler_ stated, Jackson enters the predraft process ranked 2nd in FBS… pic.twitter.com/IfSTfqGkzT