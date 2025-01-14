Panthers met with interesting prospect who amassed over 1,000 yards in 2024
The Carolina Panthers have very few position groups they can afford to ignore in either the NFL Draft or free agency. Quarterback, guard, offensive tackle, cornerback, and running back are the only ones that the Panthers don't really need to invest assets in right now.
However, it wouldn't be good for the Panthers to totally ignore all prospects at those positions. Depth and talent are hard to come by in this league, so it's not totally shocking that the Panthers officially met with a running back prospect who accumulated over 1,000 yards in 2024.
Panthers meet with RB prospect at Hula Bowl
At the Hula Bowl, Carolina Panthers brass met with Utah running back Micah Bernard. The halfback had 1,009 yards on 197 carries with four touchdowns and also added 30 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
The Panthers are virtually set at running back. Chuba Hubbard just signed a four-year extension, and Jonathon Brooks was picked in the second round last year. While Brooks is injured right now with a second tear of his ACL, he's the backup when he gets back.
And if he's not, the Panthers do still have Miles Sanders. Sanders is a prime cut candidate to save some money against the cap, but he's still on the roster and is likely to be until at least after the draft. Whatever pick Bernard comes up on the draft board at might be better spent on other positions, but it can't hurt to do the legwork and find out.
