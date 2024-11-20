Panthers predicted to pick do-it-all Georgia DB in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers, based on the last couple of games, may not target offense in the 2025 NFL Draft. It is far from a complete unit, but the defense is in much more dire straits. With that being said, the opportunity to land an impact player in the NFL Draft is right there with a possible top-10 selection.
Bleacher Report's Scouting Department believes multi-talented Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks is a great fit. "Starks projects as a first-round pick with the potential to make an immediate impact in the NFL," Cory Giddings said. "His combination of athleticism, ball skills, and physicality make him a versatile safety capable of excelling in both coverage and run support."
Xavier Woods, Nick Scott, Sam Franklin, and Jordan Fuller are all free agents on the back end of the defense. Safety is immediately a position that will have to be addressed in one way or another, and Starks makes perfect sense.
The Panthers have a lot of needs on defense, as virtually every position group is in dire need of an influx of youth and talent. Where the team will go in the draft remains to be seen and ultimately depends on where they pick and who's available. Starks should absolutely be on their radar, though.
