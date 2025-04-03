Panthers predicted to make biggest investment on defense in 2025 NFL draft
Over the last several years, you've probably heard me say a million times that the biggest thing hurting the Carolina Panthers is depth. In some instances, it was across the board. Last year, however, was most noticeable on the defensive side of the ball.
GM Dan Morgan has already made several moves to help improve the NFL's worst scoring defense of all time, but it's not something that can be completely fixed over a couple of days in free agency. Drafting and developing is going to be how this thing gets turned around, and considering how many holes are on the Panthers' defensive depth chart, you can assume most of the picks Morgan turns in will be an added option for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Pro Football Network took it a step further. Their staff recently made one bold prediction for each team in the NFL Draft and for Carolina, they believe they'll leave the three-day event with the most defensive selections.
"The Panthers have nine draft picks this year, which is above average but not among the most of any team. At the moment, nine other teams have more picks than the Panthers. Still, given the glaring need to fix the NFL’s worst unit from 2024, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the vast majority of those picks go toward the defense."
Carolina currently has the eighth pick in the draft and there will be plenty of intriguing options to choose from. As I mentioned the other day, they should strongly consider trading out of that pick to scoop up an extra pick or two. Falling back a handful of spots isn't all that dangerous and there should still be an immediate-impact type of player available in the middle of the first round.
