Panthers predicted to trade down, target EDGE and safety in Rounds 1-2
The Carolina Panthers arguably have only two remaining major holes on their roster. They've done well to shore some things up in free agency, and now they just need to address the edge and safety positions. The draft is in three weeks, giving them the perfect chance to do just that.
In the latest NFL Mock Draft from Pro Football Network, the Panthers spend their first two picks on those positions. However, they also get to trade down, improving some assets before selecting a player they've been linked to and addressing major needs.
In PFN's mock, Carolina gets the 10th and 39th pick from Chicago (is it an NFL offseason anymore without the Bears and Panthers linking up in some way?) for the eighth, 57th, and 111th picks.
PFN said they had seen Tetairoa McMillan mocked to the Panthers, but said, "While their need for a WR1 is clear, the Panthers won’t be a factor at all if they don’t address their defense." They have Carolina trading back and still landing the defender they probably covet.
"Georgia’s Jalon Walker had a dominant 2024 season, winning the Butkus Award. He led the Bulldogs in tackles for loss with 11 and sacks with 6.5," they wrote. "Walker also totaled 60 tackles, good for fourth-best on his team. Additionally, he finished the season with 23 total pressures and 13 QB hurries."
In the second round, with that pick from the Bears, they select Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts. This is another massive position of need even after the Trevon Moehrig signing. They still don't even have a full depth chart at safety.
Watts is considered a possible Kyle Hamilton comparison, so it would be an excellent round-two pick. In this scenario, Carolina arguably aces the draft with two great, needed prospects and some better draft capital.
