Panthers projected to target disruptive 25-sack EDGE prospect on Day 2
Finding playmakers on the defensive side of the ball is the number one objective for Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan and we could see a run of defensive players with their selections in next month's NFL Draft.
In Josh Edwards' latest mock draft on CBS Sports, he has that exact scenario happening with the Panthers' first three picks being CB Will Johnson (8th overall), EDGE Princely Umanmielen (57th overall), and DT Aeneas Peebles (74th overall).
Umanmielen is a very intriguing prospect who can make an immediate impact off of the edge and could eventually take over a starting role at some point during his rookie season.
He began his career at Florida, where he spent four years before transferring to OIe Miss. Each year he was in college, he showed steady improvement, but his 2024 campaign was his true breakout year. Umanmielen logged 37 tackles while setting career highs in tackles for loss (14) and sacks (10.5).
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Umanmielen to Whitney Mercilus, who had a productive 10-year career in the league with the Houston Texans.
"Finesse edge defender with traits, athleticism and upside to have his sack production translate to the NFL. Umanmielen is a serious ground-gainer with burst, stride, and bend to create shallow edges leading directly into the quarterback’s drop space. He’s not instinctive and takes predictable pathways to the pocket, but he’s simply hard to keep out of the pocket due to his attributes. He lacks play strength and aggression as a run defender. He will have trouble setting edges and might not be an early down option early in his career. Umanmielen is an ascending stand-up edge rusher who might be just scratching the surface of his already threatening rush talent."
