ESPN insider says Panthers 'do not seem eager' to trade Diontae Johnson just yet
The NFL trade deadline is still three weeks away, but the pieces are already moving. Tuesday represented a big acceleration in player movement around the league, especially as it pertains to the wide receiver position.
To recap, the Las Vegas Raiders have traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional third-round draft pick, reuiniting him with former Green Bay Packers teammate Karen Rodgers. Also, the Cleveland Browns dealt Amari Cooper and a sixth-rounder to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for third and seventh-round draft picks.
The Carolina Panthers are an interesting team to watch on the wide receiver market. They have two veteran receivers who are rumored to be on the trade block at the deadline: Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson. On that subject, Carolina's front office doesn't seem to be in a hurry to send Johnson away. Here's the latest from ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler on the team's thinking.
ESPN on Panthers, Diontae Johnson
"The Chiefs liked DeAndre Hopkins in 2023 free agency, but Tennessee isn't eager to deal him as of now, and he likes playing in Tennessee. I don't get the sense he's angling to get out of there. Carolina's Diontae Johnson would be a good fit, but his base salary is $7 million and the Panthers do not seem eager to deal him just yet."
The Panthers could no doubt get a solid return for Johnson from a contending but receiver-needy team like the Chiefs. However, you can understand why they're hesitant to deal Johnson, who has become their number one wide receiver this season. They also gave up cornerback Donte Jackson to get him just seven months ago in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Trading Johnson would probably get this team another mid-round draft pick, but extending him would give them a solid WR2 for a long time, and perhaps even a new franchise wideout.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Jaycee Horn on how the Panthers can improve NFL’s worst defense
Several Panthers rookies ignite hope for better future in Carolina
Mark Sanchez’s Bryce Young speech interrupted by Andy Dalton INT
ESPN analyst wants to know why Panthers are still sitting Bryce Young