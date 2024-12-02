ex-Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson has dubious distinction in Ravens game
Much was made about the return for Diontae Johnson, but it doesn't look like either team netted much in the trade. The Carolina Panthers got the chance to move up a few picks on day three, and the Baltimore Ravens got a talented wide receiver who has been virtually absent since arriving. That includes not playing at all on Sunday.
Diontae Johnson sidelined for entire Ravens game
Diontae Johnson has had a rough go since coming to Baltimore. While Bryce Young was enjoying a career day against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnson was doing nothing. The wide receiver was dressed and ready to play, but he just didn't. Even when Rashod Bateman left the game in the fourth, Johnson never saw the field.
The end result was a frustrating loss for the Ravens, who missed a few kicks en route to a five-point loss. They've gone 2-2 since adding Johnson, the same record as the Panthers since then. For all the hullabaloo about the deal, it seems the Panthers did some addition by subtraction.
To make a curious situation even stranger, John Harbaugh couldn't give an answer about Johnson on Sunday. Via the Baltimore Banner, the coach said, “I’m not really ready to comment on that right now. I will be; just don’t have enough information right now to talk about that.”
Johnson, when healthy, was the Panthers top wide receiver. He apparently wasn't very happy there on a dead-end team, but now he's with a contender and seems to have fallen off the not-exactly-full wide receiver depth chart.
