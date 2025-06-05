All Panthers

Former Panthers, Cowboys DE Greg Hardy in trouble with the law once again

Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy has been arrested for allegedy assaulting a family member.

Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy has gotten himself into legal trouble yet again.

According to TMZ, Hardy was arrested in Texas on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a family member. He was officially charged with "assault causes bodily injury family," records revealed.

Hardy was scheduled to see a judge on Thursday morning but was forced to remain in jail until then. More details of the incident haven't been revealed.

This is just the latest arrest for Hardy, who was taken into custody in 2014 on domestic violence charges, and then again in 2016 for cocaine possession.

Hardy was a sixth-round pick of the Panthers in 2010 and spent five seasons with the team. Hardy was on a great trajectory after tallying 11 sacks in 2012 and then a career-high 15 in 2013, but the aforementioned legal issue no doubt derailed him.

Hardy was suspended in 2014 due to the 2013 incident, and then joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, the same season he came back from suspension.

Hardy posted six sacks in 12 games for the Cowboys that year but hasn't played a snap in the NFL since.

In his post-playing career, Hardy turned to MMA and eventually landed a contract with the UFC, although he was not re-signed following the expiration of his contract Hardy has also tried his hand at boxing and bear-knuckle fighting, also.

