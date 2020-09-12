SI.com
3 Things to Watch for Sunday vs Raiders

Schuyler Callihan

We are finally one day away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2020 season as they will host the Las Vegas Raiders.

There are a lot of unknowns really for both squads heading into the season opener, but for the Panthers, there are probably more questions than answers. Today, we look at the three things to watch for in week one.

Big stage, big eyes?

DT Derrick Brown, S Jeremy Chinn, CB Troy Pride Jr., DE Yetur Gross-Matos, and DT Bravvion Roy are all in line to play a significant number of snaps on Sunday during their NFL debut. Although there won't be any fans in the stands, the first game jitters will more than likely still exist. Do these five guys get wide-eyed or does the lack of fans reduce the amount of pressure and nervousness that they would normally have? 

How Joe Brady utilizes WR Curtis Samuel

There has been a lot of talk throughout training camp about how "fun" this new offense is and all the wrinkles that come with it. A breadcrumb trail of hints were left behind earlier in camp when both head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady talked about using Curtis Samuel in a variety of ways - even at running back. If the emphasis is placed on getting Samuel the ball as much as possible in the open field, we will likely see an uptick in overall production. 

Depleted secondary

Prior to the end of training camp, the Panthers were forced to place veteran cornerback Eli Apple on the injured reserve list after dealing with a pair of lingering injuries (hamstring/foot). Apple was signed a month after the NFL Draft to add some much needed experience to a very young cornerbacks group. Now with him out, rookie Troy Pride Jr. will slide into the starting lineup. Seventh round draft choice Stanley Thomas-Oliver is questionable for Sunday's game, so things aren't  looking very good in the back end. Recently acquired corner Rasul Douglas may end up playing a fair amount of snaps despite not being quite up to speed.

