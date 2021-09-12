September 12, 2021
All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Jets

Everything you need to know ahead of the Panthers' season opener against the Jets.
The Carolina Panthers and New York Jets are set to open up the 2021 season this afternoon at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST and will be televised on CBS. 

To read up on everything you need to know ahead of today's game, see the links provided below. 

Carolina Panthers 2021 Season Preview

Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Jets

Uncertainty with Jets Provides Challenge for Panthers

Score Predictions for Panthers vs Jets

Panthers Don't Plan to 'Ease in' Christian McCaffrey

Panthers Announce Team Captains

Jets Depth Chart

Panthers Depth Chart

CBS Announces TV Crew for Panthers' Season Opener

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Jets

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

