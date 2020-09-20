All Panthers TV: Panthers Postgame with Schuyler Callihan & Jason Hewitt

The Carolina Panthers drop to 0-2 on the season after today's 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite trailing 21-0 at the half, the Panthers defense stepped up in the 2nd half and cut the lead to only seven points.

Mistakes and miscues plagued the Panthers and the slow start offensively also played a big part in the loss. Schuyler Callihan and Jason Hewitt breakdown today's game and where it all went wrong.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.