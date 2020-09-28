All Panthers TV: Panthers Postgame with Schuyler Callihan & Jason Hewitt

For the first time in the Matt Rhule era and of the 2020 season, the Carolina Panthers came away with a win. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 21-16 and you could see an improvement on all three sides of the ball.

Jason Hewitt and myself breakdown the Panthers win over the Chargers and which players stepped up.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.