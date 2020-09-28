SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

All Panthers TV: Panthers Postgame with Schuyler Callihan & Jason Hewitt

Schuyler Callihan

For the first time in the Matt Rhule era and of the 2020 season, the Carolina Panthers came away with a win. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 21-16 and you could see an improvement on all three sides of the ball.

Jason Hewitt and myself breakdown the Panthers win over the Chargers and which players stepped up.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Outlast Chargers as Matt Rhule Collects First NFL Win

The Carolina Panthers defeat the Los Angeles Chargers

Schuyler Callihan

by

jaltorfer

NFL Week 3 Forecasts: The All Panthers Staff Makes Their Predictions

Our staff predicts who will come away as winners in week three around the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

Initial Takeaways from the Panthers Win Over Chargers

Breaking down what we learned from the Panthers' week three win

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Panthers, Chargers

A full look at who will not be playing today in the Panthers week three matchup

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers at Chargers

All the information you need for the Panthers' week three matchup

Schuyler Callihan

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers

Unveiling our staff predictions for this week's Carolina Panthers game

Schuyler Callihan

by

Catking33

All Panthers TV: Panthers vs Chargers Preview

Jason Hewitt and Schuyler Callihan go in-depth on the Panthers week three matchup

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Activate RB Reggie Bonnafon from Practice Squad

The Panthers are now back to three active running backs

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers to Watch in Week Three

Here are three players who should have your attention

Jason Hewitt

Carolina Panthers Keys to the Game vs Los Angeles Chargers

Breaking down how Carolina can win on Sunday

Jason Hewitt

by

PanthersAnalyst