All Panthers TV: Panthers vs Cardinals Preview

The Carolina Panthers are coming off of their first win of the 2020 regular season and will look to extend that to two games this Sunday with a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jason Hewitt and Schuyler Callihan breakdown what needs to take place in order for the Panthers to come up with the victory.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.