SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

All Panthers TV: Panthers vs Cardinals Preview

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers are coming off of their first win of the 2020 regular season and will look to extend that to two games this Sunday with a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jason Hewitt and Schuyler Callihan breakdown what needs to take place in order for the Panthers to come up with the victory.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carolina Panthers Keys to Victory vs Arizona Cardinals

The Panthers will have their hands full against the Cardinals' elite offense in this intriguing Week 4 matchup. Carolina will have to exploit some of Arizona's weaknesses to secure its' first home win of the season.

Josh Altorfer

Panthers Add RB Pete Guerriero to Practice Squad

This move adds depth while McCaffrey recovers

Jason Hewitt

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Will Be a Game-Time Decision vs Carolina Panthers

Arizona may be without their best wide receiver vs Carolina this Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/2: Two Players Listed as Questionable

Latest update on the injury front for the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Jackson Held Justin Herbert to 10.7 Passer Rating

Donte "Action" Jackson had a monster game last week

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Will "Have Their Hands Full" with Kyler Murray

Carolina's defense will have a stiff challenge this Sunday vs Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense

Schuyler Callihan

WEEK 4 PREVIEW: Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals

An in-depth look at the Panthers week four matchup

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers 10/1 Injury Report

The full list of injuries that were provided from the Panthers' Thursday practice

Schuyler Callihan

Jason Hewitt's "Panthers of the Month"

Here are the players who showed out in September

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Team President Tom Glick Talks Return of Fans

The Carolina Panthers will be allowing 5,240 fans at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday.

Schuyler Callihan