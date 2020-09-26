SI.com
AllPanthers
All Panthers TV: Panthers vs Chargers Preview

Schuyler Callihan

After dropping the first two games of the season, the Carolina Panthers are on the hunt for their first win of the year and their first win under the leadership of new head coach Matt Rhule.

This will be the start to a very challenge eight game stretch and it will be even more difficult with star running back Christian McCaffrey on the three week injury reserve list. 

Jason Hewitt and I breakdown what exactly has to happen for the McCaffrey-less Panthers to pull out a victory in Los Angeles.

