September 24, 2021
Christian McCaffrey Exits Game with Hamstring Injury, Won't Return

Panthers will be without their star running back the rest of the way vs Houston.
Publish date:

Early in the 2nd quarter, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey exited the game after injuring his hamstring against the Houston Texans. Moments ago, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

McCaffrey totaled 31 yards on seven carries and caught two passes for nine yards. Rookie Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman will be featured in the Panthers' backfield the rest of the way.

