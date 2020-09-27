BREAKING: List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Panthers, Chargers
Schuyler Callihan
Here's a full look at Carolina's inactives and lineup changes:
Carolina Panthers
INACTIVES
QB PJ Walker
RB Trenton Cannon
DE Shareef Miller
LG Dennis Daley
LT Russell Okung
DT Kawann Short
LINEUP CHANGES
OFFENSE
Greg Little to start at LT for Okung
Chris Reed to start at LG for Daley
Mike Davis to start at RB for Christian McCaffrey
DEFENSE
Zach Kerr to start at DT for Short
Stephen Weatherly to start at DE for Yetur Gross-Matos
Rasul Douglas to start at CB for Troy Pride Jr.
SAM: Jeremy Chinn starts
Los Angeles Chargers
INACTIVES
QB Tyrod Taylor
WR Jason Moore
RB Justin Jackson
LB Nick Vigil
OG Trai Turner
OT Storm Norton
TE Donald Parham Jr.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.