BREAKING: List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Panthers, Chargers

Schuyler Callihan

Here's a full look at Carolina's inactives and lineup changes:

Carolina Panthers

INACTIVES

QB PJ Walker

RB Trenton Cannon

DE Shareef Miller

LG Dennis Daley

LT Russell Okung

DT Kawann Short

LINEUP CHANGES

OFFENSE

Greg Little to start at LT for Okung

Chris Reed to start at LG for Daley

Mike Davis to start at RB for Christian McCaffrey

DEFENSE

Zach Kerr to start at DT for Short

Stephen Weatherly to start at DE for Yetur Gross-Matos

Rasul Douglas to start at CB for Troy Pride Jr.

SAM: Jeremy Chinn starts

Los Angeles Chargers

INACTIVES

QB Tyrod Taylor

WR Jason Moore

RB Justin Jackson

LB Nick Vigil

OG Trai Turner

OT Storm Norton

TE Donald Parham Jr.

