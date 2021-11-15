Cam Newton Talks Win, First Game Back with Panthers

Opening statement

"New me but I'm big on energy. That feeling on the sideline collectively as a team, started with the defense getting a turnover, P.J. [Walker]. That's the definition of a great team win on the road. Just for it to come full circle, offensively, defensively, and special teams, it was great work."

Feelings prior to the game

"God is good, I can tell you that. It was just something about the significance of today. Not only the return but this is where I played my last college game, this was the first NFL game I played at and for me to come back, it's crazy."

The flag after the touchdown

"This time last week, I was eating a bowl of cereal. I told coach Rhule that it would never happen again and that one is on me. It was just a rush of emotions to me. The media keeps making this about me but this isn't about me. I keep saying that. This was an impeccable team win."

"I'm here for a reason and one of those reasons is to hold everybody accountable. I told Robby that. I told C-Mac that. I told D-Jack that. I told Gilmore that. I told numerous players as well as coaches. I'm no different than anybody else. I want people to hold me accountable. Who cares who gets the glory because, at the end of the day when you get the game like this, we all win."

How far you are on nicknames

"We ain't there yet. Now keep in mind, my first day of work was on Thursday. Now, I get to sit down and analyze situations. See, like, my dog [Robby Anderson], he knows of me but he don't really know me, know me yet. It's going to take a couple more cigars, a couple more dinners."