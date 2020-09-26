Carolina Panthers Activate RB Reggie Bonnafon from Practice Squad

Saturday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that running back Reggie Bonnafon has been activated from the team's practice squad.

This move comes in lieu of the injury to star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. Mike Davis will serve as the starter in place of McCaffrey with Trenton Cannon and Reggie Bonnafon as the backups.

Bonnafon appeared in 16 games a year ago with the majority of his playing time coming on special teams. He did however, finish the season with 16 carries, 116 yards and a touchdown on the ground along with six receptions for 57 yards.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.