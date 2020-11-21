Carolina Panthers Defensive Keys to Victory vs Lions

The Carolina Panthers opened up as home favorites against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. However, that quickly shifted into the Lions' favor after starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's questionable availability was announced. It should be a close game as both teams are assembled in a similar fashion. They both also have some significant injuries that they will have to overcome in order to get a victory. Detroit is coming off of a close win against Washington. They are looking to stay alive in the NFC playoff race and a win would bring their record to 5-5. The Panthers are trying to snap a five-game losing streak that feels like it has lasted an eternity. This matchup seems like a complete toss-up at this point given the volatile inconsistencies that each team has displayed in 2020. The outcome could come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes.

Here are our three keys to the game for the Panthers' defense:

Close run gaps

Last week Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running back Ronald Jones absolutely destroyed the Carolina defense running for 192 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. While Jones lit up the stat sheet the offensive linemen were the true heroes in that game. The Bucs' line dominated the Panthers' defense line by using stunts and pulls to get them out of position. They are going to have to do a much better job at maintaining their gaps against Detroit or else this game could get ugly. The good news is that the Lions do not have as dominant of an offensive line as what the Panthers had to go up against last week. Detroit will also be without their rookie back D'Andre Swift who was coming off over 100 rushing yards in his last outing. Still, they have former All-Pro Adrian Peterson and he appears to have some gas left in the tank. All the Panthers' defensive lineman have to do is stay in their gaps. This will leave little to no inside running lanes for the Lions' running backs.

Swarm to the ball carrier

As mentioned above the Lions will be without Swift. They will also not have wide receivers Kenny Golladay or Danny Amendola available for the matchup. These are three of Detroit's biggest playmakers. Much like the Panthers, they have been depleted by injuries to their offense. This takes a lot of pressure off of the Carolina defense from having to worry about one player taking control of the game. The Panthers just need to do the little things like wrapping up and gang tackling to limit big plays. Tampa Bay broke a ton of tackles last week most notably against the second level of the defense. Panthers' linebacker Shaq Thompson and rookie Jeremy Chinn must lead the charge in limiting big plays and yards after the catch.

Keep Lions behind the chains

The Lions' biggest playmakers T.J. Hockenson and Marvin Jones are at their best near the red zone. The Panthers' defense needs to keep Detroit in third and long situations in order to get them to punt more often than not. If the Lions are able to move the chains consistently in the middle of the field, then Carolina will have a difficult time stopping them from scoring touchdowns. The Panthers have allowed opposing offenses to score TD's on 58% of trips inside the 20-yard line. They are going to have to stop the Lions before they get close to the goal line.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Josh Altorfer at @jaltorfer1.