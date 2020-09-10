WEEK 1 PREVIEW: Panthers Set to Kickoff Matt Rhule Era vs Raiders

WEEK 1

Las Vegas (0-0) @ Carolina (0-0)

Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Kickoff: 1 p.m. EST

Spread: Raiders -3

The lid is about to open on the Matt Rhule era in Carolina and with some fairly low expectations in 2020, the Panthers are hoping to surprise some folks despite the amount of youth they have on both sides of the ball.

Week one will be a challenge since this will be the first time many of these players have played together against another team and it will also be the first time this new coaching staff will have to make in-game adjustments and changes on the fly. Not having a preseason may not effect some of the veteran-laden teams in the NFL, but for teams like the Panthers, it could be detrimental early on.

What to expect: Panthers Offense

With Teddy Bridgewater now leading the Panthers offense and virtually a whole new starting offensive line, things are going to look different to say the least. Once again, not having those preseason games could effect Bridgewater's timing with his receivers and not truly knowing what those guys are going to do in certain situations. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady will likely lean on the ground game with both Christian McCaffrey and Mikes Davis, but there will still be shots taken deep down the field - that's what this offense is designed to do. Things may seem a bit rocky in the beginning, but as the game goes on players should start to settle in and find their footing.

What to expect: Raiders Defense

Like Carolina, the Raiders are extremely young on defense. In fact, their experience almost mirrors the Panthers in every level of the defensive unit - they're young, but solid up front, quality experienced linebackers, and very young in the secondary. The Raiders had the 8th best rushing defense in 2019 (98.1 ypg) and I would expect them to be just as good, if not better, in 2020. DT Maliek Collins, NT Johnathan Hankins and defensive ends Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell, and Arden Key are going to present a major challenge for the Panthers offensive line, especially in the middle. Although the passing game may not be where it needs to be in week one for Carolina, they have to take their shots with this young secondary. Second year man out of Clemson Trayvon Mullen and rookie Damon Arnette are going to have their hands full trying to run with the Panthers' trio of receivers.

What to expect: Panthers defense

Las Vegas has one of the best offensive line's in the NFL, so defensive coordinator Phil Snow is going to have to get really creative to find ways to apply pressure on Derek Carr. The Raiders allowed only 1.8 sacks per game in 2019 and with the addition of speedy receiver Henry Ruggs III, Carr will be able to get the ball out of his hands even quicker. The best bet for Carolina is to play conservative and keep everything in front of them. Kawann Short and Derrick Brown need to clog up the middle and prevent RB Josh Jacobs from being a problem - if he gets to the second level, it could be trouble.

What to expect: Raiders offense

As previously mentioned, the Raiders' big fellas up front are good - extremely good. They have a lot of youth at the receiver position, so they are going to want to run the ball at will with Josh Jacobs and sprinkle in a few touches to Jalen Richard and Devontae Booker. If they can limit their passing attempts to a maximum of 20-25, they will feel fairly confident in their chance to win the game. Ground and pound is their style and if they struggle to get the running game going, they will try to get tight end Darren Waller the ball as much as possible. With his speed at 6'6", 255lbs, Waller presented a mismatch for a lot of teams in the NFL and could become a problem this Sunday for Carolina.

Key players to watch (LV):

Offense - RB Josh Jacobs, RG Gabe Jackson, TE Darren Waller

Defense - DT Maliek Collins, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, CB Lamarcus Joyner

Prediction: 28-17 Raiders

Carolina is just too young and too inexperienced at so many positions, and not having any preseason games under their belt is going to show in week one. They will put up a tough fight, but Vegas is going to wear down the Panthers' young defensive line in the second half. Depth is going to be an issue for Carolina and with a short rotation of linemen, it does not bode well for them against a team who will hammer the ball in between the tackles.

