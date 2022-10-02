A Decision Has Been Made on Christian McCaffrey's Status vs Cardinals

"I feel great."

That statement was made 14 times in Christian McCaffrey's press conference on Friday afternoon, rivaling Allen Iverson's famous "we talkin' 'bout practice" presser in 2002.

McCaffrey missed the first two days of practice this week with a thigh injury that he sustained in the Week 3 win over New Orleans. He returned to practice in limited fashion on Friday.

"It's part of the deal," McCaffrey said. "You'll play with some stuff every once in a while, but I feel great. The biggest thing is just stay sharp mentally and keep your wind. Every week brings new challenges. You've just got to maximize [time] and how you're going to feel on Sunday, it takes different things to do that."

Moments ago, the Panthers released the inactives for today's game and that list did not feature McCaffrey, meaning he will be dressed and available. McCaffrey is currently fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (243), trailing only Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Jonathan Taylor.

The Panthers and Cardinals are set to kickoff at 4:05 p.m. EST on FOX.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.