Final Projection of the Panthers' 53-Man Roster

Previewing who we believe will be on the Panthers' roster come week one.

OFFENSE

QB (3): Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, Will Grier

Personally, I believe Grier has had a better preseason than Walker. PJ just hasn't completed passes at a high enough level. It's great to be a mobile quarterback and all but your No. 1 priority is to throw the ball with efficiency. Despite all that, Rhule seems to have a soft spot for Walker which is why I think he'll win the backup job. Carolina will keep Grier on the roster to ensure depth at the position.

RB (3): Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Reggie Bonnafon

I'm conflicted with the third running back spot. Bonnafon has the experience but has been banged up all preseason long. Your best ability is your availability and Spencer Brown has been available and been good. I would not be surprised to see Brown over Bonnafon but I'm going to ride with Reggie for the time being.

WR (6): DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, David Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., Brandon Zylstra, Trenton Cannon

If you are wondering where Shi Smith is, I'm leaving him off as of right now since it's looking like he will land on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury Friday night. If it weren't for that, he would without a doubt have a spot on this roster.

TE (3): Dan Arnold, Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble

I was close to leaving Ian Thomas off this list but I think they'll give him one final chance to prove himself. As the season moves along, Tommy Tremble will start to take more and more reps, which will dwindle Thomas' role.

FB (1): Giovanni Ricci

Great special teamer that plays with great effort and can also lineup at tight end. Ricci just recently started taking reps at fullback and the coaching staff seems to like him there. He's not a guarantee to make the roster but I believe he is in a great spot.

OT (3): Cameron Erving, Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen

Trent Scott didn't have a great camp/preseason and we saw Brady Christensen play a ton of snaps in the three preseason games. It would be ideal for Carolina to keep four tackles on the roster but I don't see it happening.

OG (4): Pat Elflein, John Miller, Dennis Daley, Deonte Brown

I think these four guys are pretty safe. I didn't see anything from them in the preseason that would suggest otherwise. They're clearly the four best options at guard for Carolina at the moment.

C (2): Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg

Initially, I was going to give the spot to Trent Scott at tackle but instead, I'm giving it to Tecklenburg. Pat Elflein has some experience at center but I'm not so sure they want to kick him inside even if Paradis were to go down. Tecklenburg played for Rhule at Baylor and is someone he trusts to get the job done.

Total: 25

DEFENSE

DE (4): Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos, Christian Miller

Marquis Haynes Sr. was in a sling last week but the expectation is that he will be back for the season opener against New York. Newcomer Morgan Fox will be competing for snaps against former 2nd rounder, Yetur Gross-Matos.

DT (4): Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy, Daviyon Nixon

I love the depth at defensive tackle for Carolina. Phil Hoskins could be in the picture as well but he's a little ways away from being ready. Roy and Nixon are really good 3rd and 4th options.

LB (6): Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter Jr., Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu, Josh Bynes, Julian Stanford

The first four are a no-brainer but one could argue that Jonathan Celestin or Clay Johnston could be in a position to make the roster over Josh Bynes and Julian Stanford. Bynes and Stanford just barely edge them out.

CB (5): Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, Rashaan Melvin, A.J. Bouye, Keith Taylor

A.J. Bouye is suspended for the first two games of the season and is also dealing with an injury. Although I did not list him, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III will likely fill his roster spot in the meantime. Once he returns, Thomas-Oliver could be waived and put on the practice squad.

S (5): Jeremy Chinn, Juston Burris, Kenny Robinson, Sean Chandler, Sam Franklin

Sam Franklin is someone the staff believes could develop into a starter. However, Sean Chandler has been making plays every time he takes the field so instead of keeping just four safeties, I could see them going with five. Kenny Robinson can provide depth and can be a factor on special teams, if healthy.

Total: 24

SPECIAL TEAMS

K (1): Ryan Santoso

The end is here for Joey Slye. Santoso was perfect in his Panthers debut going 2/2 of field goal attempts and 3/3 on PAT's.

P (1): Joseph Charlton

Considering that Charlton is the only punter currently on the roster, I think he's going to be sleeping just fine through Tuesday's cutting deadline.

LS (1): JJ Jansen

Carolina drafted Thomas Fletcher in the 6th round but I get the sense that Jansen has won the battle and Fletcher will likely be placed on the practice squad.

Total: 3

Overall: 52

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.