GAME THREAD: Live Updates of Panthers vs Colts
COLTS SERIES 1
STO allows 5 yard catch on out route
Celestin QB hit, forces incomplete pass
STO allows 7 yard catch on out route
Mack 4 yard catch (swing pass), Haynes tackle
Haynes offsides
Mack 4 yard run, Roy tackle
Miller QB hit, 3 yard catch, Fisher tackle
Sean chandler TFL on blitz off edge
PANTHERS SERIES 1
Walker > Tremble 8 yards
Hubbard loss of 1
Scott false start
Walker > David Moore 13 yards (on 3rd & 7)
Walker > Marshall 60 yards escaped pressure
Hubbard 2 yard carry
Hubbard 4 yard carry (block in back Zylstra)
Walker incomplete to David Moore (deep shot)
Walker > David Moore 12 yards
Slye 29-yard FG GOOD (3-0)
COLTS SERIES 2
Pass incomplete STO in coverage
Mack 8 yard carry STO, Franklin tackle
Haynes QB hit, STO allows 10 yard catch slant
Eason incomplete, Melvin in coverage
Eason > Campbell 37 yards Julius in coverage
Mack loss of 2, Franklin tackle
Eason incomplete
Eason > Patmon 7 yards Julius, Haynes tackle
Blankenship 34-yard FG GOOD (3-3)
PANTHERS SERIES 2
Hubbard loss of 1
Walker > Hubbard 2 yards
Trent Scott false start
Walker incomplete to Zylstra
Charlton 54-yard punt
COLTS SERIES 3
Mack loss off 2, Franklin tackle
Haynes sacks Eason, recovers fumble
PANTHERS SERIES 3
Hubbard 4 yard carry
Walker incomplete to Marshall
Walker incomplete to Marshall
Slye 28-yard FG GOOD (6-3)
COLTS SERIES 4
Wilkins 5 yard carry, Fisher, Bynes tackle
Willing 4 yard carry YGM, Nixon tackle
Eason 2 yard carry Nixon tackle
Holden False start
Eason > Patmon 5 yard Pride tackle
Eason incomplete Taylor in coverage
Eason > Strachan 15 yards Pride in coverage
Wilkins 5 yard carry Chandler, Roy tackle
Wilkins 3 yard carry Julius, Fisher tackle
Wilkins 1 yard carry Robinson tackle
Eason sacked on 4th & 1 by Luvu
PANTHERS SERIES 4
Walker > Marshall 20 yards
Walker incomplete to Hubbard
Walker incomplete to Moore
Walker > Tremble 4 yards
Slye 41-yard FG GOOD (9-3)
COLTS SERIES 5
Gross-Matos sacks Eason, loss of six
Eason > Patmon 26 yards Chandler, Julius in coverage
Wilkins loss of one on carry Bynes tackle
Eason incomplete to Strachan
Sanchez 41-yard punt
PANTHERS SERIES 5
Hubbard 1 yard carry
Walker > Marshall for 8 yards
Hubbard 59-yard carry
OL Deonte Brown injured
Colin Thompson false start
Matt Kaskey false start
Walker > Smith 26 yards
Walker > Tremble 7 yard TD
Tremble holding penalty on 2-pt conversion
Slye PAT NO GOOD (CAR 15-3)
COLTS SERIES 6
Eason > Strachan 32 yards Taylor in coverage
Eason > Wilkins 6 yards Chandler tackle
Eason > Granson 6 yards Fisher in coverage
Eason > Davis 14 yards Taylor, Julius tackle
Kenny Robinson penalty for lowering head
Wilkins 5 yard carry, Fisher tackle
Wilkins 3 yard carry TD (CAR 15-10)
PANTHERS SERIES 6
Walker incomplete to Hubbard
Walker incomplete to Zylstra
Hubbard 15 yard carry
Walker incomplete to Bayless
Chachere unnecessary roughness
Walker incomplete to Tremble
Walker incomplete to Zylstra
Walker incomplete to Hubbard
Slye 63-yard FG NO GOOD
HALF
PANTHERS SERIES 7
Brown 3 yard carry
Brown 2 yard carry
Grier incomplete to Ricci
Charlton 57-yard punt
COLTS SERIES 7
Lemay 1 yard carry Middleton, Donnerson tackle
Ehlinger > Granson 10 yards Bynes tackle
Lemay 8 yard carry Herron tackle
Lemay 14 yard carry Bynes tackle
Lemay 15-yard penalty, taunting
Ehlinger pass incomplete, Herron QB hit/PBU
Lemay 4 yard carry, Herron, Miller tackle
O'Donnell holding
Ehlinger > Davis 15 yards Thomas-Oliver tackle
Kenny Robinson intercepts Sam Ehlinger's pass
PANTHERS SERIES 8
Grier > Bayless 7 yards
Brown 1 yard run
Grier 1 yard run
Brown 3 yard run
Brown 4 yard run
Brown 6 yard run
Clark 3 yard run
Grier 5 yard run
Grier incomplete to Hyman
Brown loss of 2 on carry, turnover on downs
COLTS SERIES 8
Anderson 2 yard run Miller, Herron tackle
Anderson 3 yard run Hoskins tackle
Hunt holding
Ehlinger > Anderson 10 yards Middleton tackle
Ehlinger 10 yard run Pride tackle
Anderson 3 yard run Taylor tackle
Ehlinger > Vaughns 12 yards Celestin tackle
Ehlinger > Anderson 7 yards Celestin tackle
Ehlinger incomplete
False start Vaughns
Ehlinger incomplete
Sanchez 39-yard punt
PANTHERS SERIES 9
Saunders illegal formation
