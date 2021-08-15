GAME THREAD: Live Updates of Panthers vs Colts

COLTS SERIES 1

STO allows 5 yard catch on out route

Celestin QB hit, forces incomplete pass

STO allows 7 yard catch on out route

Mack 4 yard catch (swing pass), Haynes tackle

Haynes offsides

Mack 4 yard run, Roy tackle

Miller QB hit, 3 yard catch, Fisher tackle

Sean chandler TFL on blitz off edge

PANTHERS SERIES 1

Walker > Tremble 8 yards

Hubbard loss of 1

Scott false start

Walker > David Moore 13 yards (on 3rd & 7)

Walker > Marshall 60 yards escaped pressure

Hubbard 2 yard carry

Hubbard 4 yard carry (block in back Zylstra)

Walker incomplete to David Moore (deep shot)

Walker > David Moore 12 yards

Slye 29-yard FG GOOD (3-0)

COLTS SERIES 2

Pass incomplete STO in coverage

Mack 8 yard carry STO, Franklin tackle

Haynes QB hit, STO allows 10 yard catch slant

Eason incomplete, Melvin in coverage

Eason > Campbell 37 yards Julius in coverage

Mack loss of 2, Franklin tackle

Eason incomplete

Eason > Patmon 7 yards Julius, Haynes tackle

Blankenship 34-yard FG GOOD (3-3)

PANTHERS SERIES 2

Hubbard loss of 1

Walker > Hubbard 2 yards

Trent Scott false start

Walker incomplete to Zylstra

Charlton 54-yard punt

COLTS SERIES 3

Mack loss off 2, Franklin tackle

Haynes sacks Eason, recovers fumble

PANTHERS SERIES 3

Hubbard 4 yard carry

Walker incomplete to Marshall

Walker incomplete to Marshall

Slye 28-yard FG GOOD (6-3)

COLTS SERIES 4

Wilkins 5 yard carry, Fisher, Bynes tackle

Willing 4 yard carry YGM, Nixon tackle

Eason 2 yard carry Nixon tackle

Holden False start

Eason > Patmon 5 yard Pride tackle

Eason incomplete Taylor in coverage

Eason > Strachan 15 yards Pride in coverage

Wilkins 5 yard carry Chandler, Roy tackle

Wilkins 3 yard carry Julius, Fisher tackle

Wilkins 1 yard carry Robinson tackle

Eason sacked on 4th & 1 by Luvu

PANTHERS SERIES 4

Walker > Marshall 20 yards

Walker incomplete to Hubbard

Walker incomplete to Moore

Walker > Tremble 4 yards

Slye 41-yard FG GOOD (9-3)

COLTS SERIES 5

Gross-Matos sacks Eason, loss of six

Eason > Patmon 26 yards Chandler, Julius in coverage

Wilkins loss of one on carry Bynes tackle

Eason incomplete to Strachan

Sanchez 41-yard punt

PANTHERS SERIES 5

Hubbard 1 yard carry

Walker > Marshall for 8 yards

Hubbard 59-yard carry

OL Deonte Brown injured

Colin Thompson false start

Matt Kaskey false start

Walker > Smith 26 yards

Walker > Tremble 7 yard TD

Tremble holding penalty on 2-pt conversion

Slye PAT NO GOOD (CAR 15-3)

COLTS SERIES 6

Eason > Strachan 32 yards Taylor in coverage

Eason > Wilkins 6 yards Chandler tackle

Eason > Granson 6 yards Fisher in coverage

Eason > Davis 14 yards Taylor, Julius tackle

Kenny Robinson penalty for lowering head

Wilkins 5 yard carry, Fisher tackle

Wilkins 3 yard carry TD (CAR 15-10)

PANTHERS SERIES 6

Walker incomplete to Hubbard

Walker incomplete to Zylstra

Hubbard 15 yard carry

Walker incomplete to Bayless

Chachere unnecessary roughness

Walker incomplete to Tremble

Walker incomplete to Zylstra

Walker incomplete to Hubbard

Slye 63-yard FG NO GOOD

HALF

PANTHERS SERIES 7

Brown 3 yard carry

Brown 2 yard carry

Grier incomplete to Ricci

Charlton 57-yard punt

COLTS SERIES 7

Lemay 1 yard carry Middleton, Donnerson tackle

Ehlinger > Granson 10 yards Bynes tackle

Lemay 8 yard carry Herron tackle

Lemay 14 yard carry Bynes tackle

Lemay 15-yard penalty, taunting

Ehlinger pass incomplete, Herron QB hit/PBU

Lemay 4 yard carry, Herron, Miller tackle

O'Donnell holding

Ehlinger > Davis 15 yards Thomas-Oliver tackle

Kenny Robinson intercepts Sam Ehlinger's pass

PANTHERS SERIES 8

Grier > Bayless 7 yards

Brown 1 yard run

Grier 1 yard run

Brown 3 yard run

Brown 4 yard run

Brown 6 yard run

Clark 3 yard run

Grier 5 yard run

Grier incomplete to Hyman

Brown loss of 2 on carry, turnover on downs

COLTS SERIES 8

Anderson 2 yard run Miller, Herron tackle

Anderson 3 yard run Hoskins tackle

Hunt holding

Ehlinger > Anderson 10 yards Middleton tackle

Ehlinger 10 yard run Pride tackle

Anderson 3 yard run Taylor tackle

Ehlinger > Vaughns 12 yards Celestin tackle

Ehlinger > Anderson 7 yards Celestin tackle

Ehlinger incomplete

False start Vaughns

Ehlinger incomplete

Sanchez 39-yard punt

PANTHERS SERIES 9

Saunders illegal formation

