Gameday Live Blog / Open Thread: Panthers vs. Saints

It's almost time for kickoff at Bank of America Stadium for the game between the Carolina Panthers (5-10) and the New Orleans Saints (12-3). It's 64 degrees and cloudy with a chance of rain in Uptown Charlotte.

This is the 51st meeting between the Panthers and Saints, with the series tied 25-25. New Orleans won the last time these teams played, 34-31 on Nov. 25 at the Superdome.

NFC South standings

Carolina has lost eight straight games, most recently last week's 38-6 defeat at the Indianapolis Colts. The Panthers last victory was a 30-20 win over Tennessee on Nov. 3.

The Saints have clinched the NFC South division and jostling for the top seed in the NFC playoffs. New Orleans can claim the top spot and home field advantage throughout the post season with a win today, a Seattle victory at San Francisco and Green Bay losing at Detroit.