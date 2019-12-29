Gameday Live Blog / Open Thread: Panthers vs. Saints

PantherMaven
  • It's almost time for kickoff at Bank of America Stadium for the game between the Carolina Panthers (5-10) and the New Orleans Saints (12-3). It's 64 degrees and cloudy with a chance of rain in Uptown Charlotte.
  • This is the 51st meeting between the Panthers and Saints, with the series tied 25-25. New Orleans won the last time these teams played, 34-31 on Nov. 25 at the Superdome.
IMG_9618
NFC South standings
  • Carolina has lost eight straight games, most recently last week's 38-6 defeat at the Indianapolis Colts. The Panthers last victory was a 30-20 win over Tennessee on Nov. 3.
  • The Saints have clinched the NFC South division and jostling for the top seed in the NFC playoffs. New Orleans can claim the top spot and home field advantage throughout the post season with a win today, a Seattle victory at San Francisco and Green Bay losing at Detroit.
  • Carolina's Christian McCaffrey is positioned to make history in a variety of ways today. He needs 155 rushing yards to break DeAngelo Williams's single-season team rushing record (1,515), can potentially become the first player in Panthers history to win the NFL's rushing title and could also lead the league in receiving yards by a running back. McCaffrey is 67 yards away from becoming the third player in league history to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 receiving in the same season (Roger Craig, 1985; Marshall Faulk, 1999). He'll break the record for scrimmage yards in a season with 216 today (Chris Johnson totaled 2,509 in 2009).
