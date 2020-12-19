Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Packers
The Carolina Panthers are getting set to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 and to help give you a ton of insight leading into today's game and our weekend predictions, we provide you with the All Panthers Gameday Guide. Be sure to click the title to view each full story.
Behind Enemy Lines with Bill Huber of Packer Central
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Packers
Panthers vs Packers: Matchups to Watch
Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Packers
Greg Little Placed on Injured Reserve
Matt Rhule Still Believes Teddy Bridgewater is the Right Guy
Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers
Panthers' Keys to the Game vs Packers
The Panthers Should Shut Down Christian McCaffrey
Panthers' Depth Chart vs Packers
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Panthers vs Packers
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.