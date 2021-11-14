How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Cardinals

Week 10

Carolina Panthers (4-5) at Arizona Cardinals (8-1)

State Farm Stadium, 4:05 p.m. EST

Quick Preview:

This could be a battle of backup quarterbacks as P.J. Walker is slated to get the start for the Carolina Panthers and Kyler Murray is a game-time decision for the Arizona Cardinals. With Sam Darnold expected to miss 4-6 weeks (shoulder), the Panthers went out and brought back Cam Newton to the organization. Newton signed with the team on Thursday and practiced on Friday and Saturday. Head coach Matt Rhule said on Friday that it wasn't very likely that Newton will play in Arizona but wouldn't rule out the possibility.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.