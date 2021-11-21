How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Washington
Week 11
Carolina Panthers (5-5) vs Washington Football Team (3-6)
Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m. EST
Quick Preview:
Bank of America Stadium will be rocking on Sunday afternoon as Cam Newton will play his first home game with the Carolina Panthers since September of 2019. The city has been buzzing since the moment of his signing and many feel that now, the Panthers have a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Sunday's game also welcomes the return of former Panthers' head coach Ron Rivera and a number of former Panthers such as WR Curtis Samuel, C Tyler Larsen, QB Taylor Heinicke, and QB Kyle Allen.
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)
Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter
