How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Falcons

Week 14

Carolina Panthers (5-7) vs Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m. EST

Quick Preview:

The Panthers are coming fresh off a bye week and are looking to get back in the win column to draw within one game of .500. During the bye week, a lot happened inside the Panthers organization. The team parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady and anointed running backs coach, Jeff Nixon, as the "interim play-caller". In more crushing news, Carolina lost CB Donte Jackson (groin) and RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) for the remainder of the season. Although their playoff hopes seem all but dashed, there's still a longshot to clinch a spot in the postseason. However, this is a must-win situation for the Panthers. A loss seemingly puts them out of contention.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Lindsay Czarniak)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

