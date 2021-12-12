Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Falcons

    Getting you set for this week's Carolina Panthers game.
    Week 14

    Carolina Panthers (5-7) vs Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

    Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m. EST

    The Panthers are coming fresh off a bye week and are looking to get back in the win column to draw within one game of .500. During the bye week, a lot happened inside the Panthers organization. The team parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady and anointed running backs coach, Jeff Nixon, as the "interim play-caller". In more crushing news, Carolina lost CB Donte Jackson (groin) and RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) for the remainder of the season. Although their playoff hopes seem all but dashed, there's still a longshot to clinch a spot in the postseason. However, this is a must-win situation for the Panthers. A loss seemingly puts them out of contention.

    How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

    TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Lindsay Czarniak)

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

    Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

