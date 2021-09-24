Individual + Team Stats from the Panthers' Win in Houston

PASSING

Sam Darnold 23/34 304 yards

RUSHING

Chuba Hubbard 11 carries 52 yards

Sam Darnold 8 carries 11 yards 2 TD

Christian McCaffrey 7 carries 31 yards

Royce Freeman 5 carries 17 yards

DJ Moore 1 carry -1 yard

Tommy Tremble 1 carry 7 yards TD

RECEIVING

DJ Moore 8 catches 126 yards

Terrace Marshall Jr. 4 catches 48 yards

Chuba Hubbard 3 catches 27 yards

Dan Arnold 2 catch 23 yards

Christian McCaffrey 2 catches 9 yards

Alex Erickson 1 catch 25 yards

Robby Anderson 1 catch 8 yards

Royce Freeman 1 catch 8 yards

Tommy Tremble 1 catch 30 yards

DEFENSE

Shaq Thompson 6 tackles, 2 QB hits, TFL

Donte Jackson 6 tackles, TFL

Jeremy Chinn 5 tackles

Rashaan Melvin 4 tackles

Jermaine Carter Jr. 4 tackles

Morgan Fox 3 tackles, 0.5 TFL, QB hit

Brian Burns 3 tackles, TFL, QB hit, sack, 1 PBU

Haason Reddick 2 tackles, 1.5 sacks, TFL, 3 QB hits

Derrick Brown 2 tackles, TFL

Juston Burris 2 tackles

Jaycee Horn 2 tackles

Sean Chandler 2 tackles

DaQuan Jones 1 tackle

Frankie Luvu 1 tackle, 1 sack, TFL, 2 QB hits

Daviyon Nixon 1 tackle

Sam Franklin 1 tackle

KICKING

Zane Gonzalez 1/1 29 yards

PUNTING

Joseph Charlton 3 punts 111 yards, long of 42

KICK RETURN

N/A

PUNT RETURN

Alex Erickson 2 returns 17 yards

TEAM STATS (CAR | HOU)

Total yards: 407 | 193

Passing yards: 290 | 151

Rushing yards: 117 | 42

1st downs: 28 | 14

3rd down eff.: 5/11 (45%) | 1/9 (11%)

4th down off.: 0/1 (0%) | 0/1 (0%)

Turnovers: 0 | 0

Time of possession: 35:45 | 24:15

Red zone: 3/5 (60%) | 1/1 (100%)

