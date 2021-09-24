Individual + Team Stats from the Panthers' Win in Houston

PASSING
Sam Darnold 23/34 304 yards
RUSHING
Chuba Hubbard 11 carries 52 yards
Sam Darnold 8 carries 11 yards 2 TD
Christian McCaffrey 7 carries 31 yards
Royce Freeman 5 carries 17 yards
DJ Moore 1 carry -1 yard
Tommy Tremble 1 carry 7 yards TD
RECEIVING
DJ Moore 8 catches 126 yards
Terrace Marshall Jr. 4 catches 48 yards
Chuba Hubbard 3 catches 27 yards
Dan Arnold 2 catch 23 yards
Christian McCaffrey 2 catches 9 yards
Alex Erickson 1 catch 25 yards
Robby Anderson 1 catch 8 yards
Royce Freeman 1 catch 8 yards
Tommy Tremble 1 catch 30 yards
DEFENSE
Shaq Thompson 6 tackles, 2 QB hits, TFL
Donte Jackson 6 tackles, TFL
Jeremy Chinn 5 tackles
Rashaan Melvin 4 tackles
Jermaine Carter Jr. 4 tackles
Morgan Fox 3 tackles, 0.5 TFL, QB hit
Brian Burns 3 tackles, TFL, QB hit, sack, 1 PBU
Haason Reddick 2 tackles, 1.5 sacks, TFL, 3 QB hits
Derrick Brown 2 tackles, TFL
Juston Burris 2 tackles
Jaycee Horn 2 tackles
Sean Chandler 2 tackles
DaQuan Jones 1 tackle
Frankie Luvu 1 tackle, 1 sack, TFL, 2 QB hits
Daviyon Nixon 1 tackle
Sam Franklin 1 tackle
KICKING
Zane Gonzalez 1/1 29 yards
PUNTING
Joseph Charlton 3 punts 111 yards, long of 42
KICK RETURN
N/A
PUNT RETURN
Alex Erickson 2 returns 17 yards
TEAM STATS (CAR | HOU)
Total yards: 407 | 193
Passing yards: 290 | 151
Rushing yards: 117 | 42
1st downs: 28 | 14
3rd down eff.: 5/11 (45%) | 1/9 (11%)
4th down off.: 0/1 (0%) | 0/1 (0%)
Turnovers: 0 | 0
Time of possession: 35:45 | 24:15
Red zone: 3/5 (60%) | 1/1 (100%)
