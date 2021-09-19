Individual + Team Stats in the Panthers Win Over the Saints

PASSING

Sam Darnold 26/38 305 yards 2 TD, INT

RUSHING

Christian McCaffrey 24 carries, 72 yards, TD

Chuba Hubbard 8 carries, 10 yards

Sam Darnold 1 carry 7 yards

RECEIVING

DJ Moore 8 catches 79 yards TD

Christian McCaffrey 5 catches 65 yards

Robby Anderson 3 catches 38 yards

Dan Arnold 3 catches 55 yards

Brandon Zylstra 3 catches 44 yards TD

Ian Thomas 1 catch 7 yards

DEFENSE

Juston Burris 5 tackles, INT

Shaq Thompson 4 tackles, QB hit

Brian Burns 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 QB hits

Sean Chandler 3 tackles, QB hit

Donte Jackson 3 tackles

Haason Reddick 3 tackles, 1.5 sack, TFL, 2 QB hits

DaQuan Jones 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, QB hit

Jeremy Chinn 3 tackles, QB hit

Morgan Fox 2 tackles, 0.5 sack, 3 QB hits

Rashaan Melvin 2 tackles

Yetur Gross-Matos 1 tackle

Bravvion Roy 1 tackle, 1 PBU

Frankie Luvu 1 tackle

Jermaine Carter Jr. 1 tackle

Derrick Brown 1 tackle

Jaycee Horn 1 INT

KICKING

Zane Gonzalez 2/3 long of 42

PUNTING

Joseph Charlton 4 punts (3 inside the 20), long of 51

KICK RETURN

N/A

PUNT RETURN

Alex Erickson 4 returns, 24 yards

TEAM STATS (NO | CAR)

Total yards: 128 | 383

Passing yards: 80 | 294

Rushing yards: 48 | 89

1st downs: 6 | 28

3rd down eff.: 2/11 (18%) | 8/15 (53%)

4th down off.: 0/2 (0%) | 0/0

Turnovers: 2 | 1

Time of possession: 21:28 | 38:32

Red zone: 1/1 (100%) | 2/3 (67%)

