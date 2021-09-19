Individual + Team Stats in the Panthers Win Over the Saints
PASSING
Sam Darnold 26/38 305 yards 2 TD, INT
RUSHING
Christian McCaffrey 24 carries, 72 yards, TD
Chuba Hubbard 8 carries, 10 yards
Sam Darnold 1 carry 7 yards
RECEIVING
DJ Moore 8 catches 79 yards TD
Christian McCaffrey 5 catches 65 yards
Robby Anderson 3 catches 38 yards
Dan Arnold 3 catches 55 yards
Brandon Zylstra 3 catches 44 yards TD
Ian Thomas 1 catch 7 yards
DEFENSE
Juston Burris 5 tackles, INT
Shaq Thompson 4 tackles, QB hit
Brian Burns 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 QB hits
Sean Chandler 3 tackles, QB hit
Donte Jackson 3 tackles
Haason Reddick 3 tackles, 1.5 sack, TFL, 2 QB hits
DaQuan Jones 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, QB hit
Jeremy Chinn 3 tackles, QB hit
Morgan Fox 2 tackles, 0.5 sack, 3 QB hits
Rashaan Melvin 2 tackles
Yetur Gross-Matos 1 tackle
Bravvion Roy 1 tackle, 1 PBU
Frankie Luvu 1 tackle
Jermaine Carter Jr. 1 tackle
Derrick Brown 1 tackle
Jaycee Horn 1 INT
KICKING
Zane Gonzalez 2/3 long of 42
PUNTING
Joseph Charlton 4 punts (3 inside the 20), long of 51
KICK RETURN
N/A
PUNT RETURN
Alex Erickson 4 returns, 24 yards
TEAM STATS (NO | CAR)
Total yards: 128 | 383
Passing yards: 80 | 294
Rushing yards: 48 | 89
1st downs: 6 | 28
3rd down eff.: 2/11 (18%) | 8/15 (53%)
4th down off.: 0/2 (0%) | 0/0
Turnovers: 2 | 1
Time of possession: 21:28 | 38:32
Red zone: 1/1 (100%) | 2/3 (67%)
