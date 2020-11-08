Initial Reactions to Panthers Week 9 Loss Against Chiefs

The Carolina Panthers faced off against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs looking to avoid a four-game losing streak. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was back for the first time in seven weeks and he picked up right where he left off totaling 151 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Despite the valiant effort, the addition of CMC was not enough to knock off the Chiefs. Kansas City got the home win at Arrowhead by a final of 33-31.

Here are our initial reactions to the conclusion of the Panthers' fourth consecutive loss:

Panthers do not lack talent

Carolina went toe to toe with arguably the most talented team in the entire NFL for four quarters. Curtis Samuel, Robby Anderson, and McCaffrey all showed off their elite talent making play after play for the Panthers' offense. Teddy Bridgewater had another solid outing throwing the football. He also showed a lot of heart running for a first down on a fourth and 14 to extend a drive late in the game. There is no shortage of playmakers on this team and fans should be excited about the potential that this unit possesses.

Bridgewater must get the ball out quicker

The Panthers' offensive line situation is less than ideal. Bridgewater has taken a ton of unnecessary hits during this four-game losing skid. A great deal of the blame can be placed on play-caller Joe Brady as he needs to dial up plays that get the ball out of his quarterback's hand quicker. The reality is that Carolina does not have the offensive line consistency that will allow Teddy to hang in the pocket. If the Panthers hope to snap their losing streak they are going to have to figure out a way to get the ball out quicker on passing plays.

The defense misses Jeremy Chinn

Rookie safety Jeremy Chinn missed the game due to a knee injury. They really could have used him against all the playmakers that the Chiefs have. The Panthers had no answer for wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Chinn would have helped a lot in coverage against the top two Kansas City pass-catchers. The young Carolina defense lacks depth and was exposed against a juggernaut offense. Despite the Panthers' shortcomings optimism should be on the rise in Charlotte. This team has the makings of a contender in the near future.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Josh Altorfer at @jaltorfer1