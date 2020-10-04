Initial Thoughts on Panthers Week Four Win Against Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers entered the week four matchup 1-2 looking to even up their record. The Arizona Cardinals entered 2-1 trying to keep pace in the tough NFC West division.

The Panthers got off to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Mike Davis punched in a touchdown run and Teddy Bridgewater showed off his athletism on an 18-yard scramble to cap off Carolina's second scoring drive. They ended the first half up 21-7 forcing the Cardinals' high-powered offense to punt on four of their first five possessions.

They never looked back in the second half winning by a final score of 31-21. Carolina's defense did a pretty good job containing the dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray limiting him to 78 yards on the ground.

This was the second week in a row that the Panthers exceeded expectations. Defensively this team has really turned the corner. Donte Jackson and Rasul Douglas have solidified the secondary. The defensive line has looked dominant at times led by Brian Burns.

The offense looks in sync as well. Teddy Bridgewater has settled into his role as the point guard facilitating the ball to all of his playmakers. Robby Anderson continues to develop into Teddy's favorite target.

What a difference two weeks can make. Two weeks ago fans and analysts had Carolina locked into a top-five draft pick. Now they are right in the thick of things in the NFC South through the first quarter of the year.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady called a nearly flawless game and the team executed. Mike Davis continues to make a case to have a solidified role in the running game even when All-Pro Christian McCaffrey returns from IR.

I don't think it is an overreaction for fans to start to get excited about this team. Head coach Matt Rhule has begun to establish a hard-nosed, gritty culture and it has resulted in two consecutive wins.

