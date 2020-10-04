List of Inactives & Flip Card Changes for Panthers, Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals are under one hour from kicking off the 2020 season. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

INACTIVES

QB PJ Walker

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

RB Trenton Cannon

LB Chris Orr

G Dennis Daley

OT Russell Okung

DT Bravvion Roy

FLIP CARD CHANGES

CB Eli Apple activated from reserve/injured list

DE Shareef Miller was waived

RB Reggie Bonnafon was activated for this game from the practice squad

ARIZONA CARDINALS

INACTIVES

QB Brett Hundley

RB Eno Benjamin

S Chris Banjo

S Budda Baker

LB Devon Kennard

OL Josh Miles

OL Josh Jones

FLIP CARD CHANGES

RB Jonathan Ward was activated from the practice squad for this game

CB Jace Whittaker was activated from the practice squad for this game

