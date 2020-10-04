List of Inactives & Flip Card Changes for Panthers, Cardinals
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals are under one hour from kicking off the 2020 season. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
INACTIVES
QB PJ Walker
CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
RB Trenton Cannon
LB Chris Orr
G Dennis Daley
OT Russell Okung
DT Bravvion Roy
FLIP CARD CHANGES
CB Eli Apple activated from reserve/injured list
DE Shareef Miller was waived
RB Reggie Bonnafon was activated for this game from the practice squad
ARIZONA CARDINALS
INACTIVES
QB Brett Hundley
RB Eno Benjamin
S Chris Banjo
S Budda Baker
LB Devon Kennard
OL Josh Miles
OL Josh Jones
FLIP CARD CHANGES
RB Jonathan Ward was activated from the practice squad for this game
CB Jace Whittaker was activated from the practice squad for this game
