SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

List of Inactives & Flip Card Changes for Panthers, Cardinals

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals are under one hour from kicking off the 2020 season. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

INACTIVES

QB PJ Walker

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

RB Trenton Cannon

LB Chris Orr

G Dennis Daley

OT Russell Okung

DT Bravvion Roy

FLIP CARD CHANGES

CB Eli Apple activated from reserve/injured list

DE Shareef Miller was waived

RB Reggie Bonnafon was activated for this game from the practice squad

ARIZONA CARDINALS

INACTIVES

QB Brett Hundley

RB Eno Benjamin

S Chris Banjo

S Budda Baker

LB Devon Kennard

OL Josh Miles

OL Josh Jones

FLIP CARD CHANGES

RB Jonathan Ward was activated from the practice squad for this game

CB Jace Whittaker was activated from the practice squad for this game

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Cardinals

Full preview ahead of the Panthers week four matchup

Schuyler Callihan

Score Predictions for Panthers vs Cardinals

The All Panthers staff makes their picks for this Sunday's game

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers TV: Panthers vs Cardinals Preview

Jason Hewitt and Schuyler Callihan preview the Panthers' matchup vs the Arizona Cardinals

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Keys to Victory vs Arizona Cardinals

The Panthers will have their hands full against the Cardinals' elite offense in this intriguing Week 4 matchup. Carolina will have to exploit some of Arizona's weaknesses to secure its' first home win of the season.

Josh Altorfer

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Cardinals

Our week four predictions for the Carolina Panthers matchup with the Arizona Cardinals

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Add RB Pete Guerriero to Practice Squad

This move adds depth while McCaffrey recovers

Jason Hewitt

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Will Be a Game-Time Decision vs Carolina Panthers

Arizona may be without their best wide receiver vs Carolina this Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/2: Two Players Listed as Questionable

Latest update on the injury front for the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Jackson Held Justin Herbert to 10.7 Passer Rating

Donte "Action" Jackson had a monster game last week

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Will "Have Their Hands Full" with Kyler Murray

Carolina's defense will have a stiff challenge this Sunday vs Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense

Schuyler Callihan