List of Inactives for Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers

A full list of who is out for today's game
The Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

INACTIVES

QB Will Grier

RB Christian McCaffrey

DB Natrell Jamerson

G Aaron Monteiro

G Dennis Daley

T Russell Okung

DE Austin Larkin

GREEN BAY PACKERS 

INACTIVES

QB Jordan Love

CB Josh Jackson

LB Jonathan Garvin

G Simon Stepaniak

T Jace Sternberger

