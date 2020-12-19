List of Inactives for Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers
A full list of who is out for today's game
The Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
INACTIVES
QB Will Grier
RB Christian McCaffrey
DB Natrell Jamerson
G Aaron Monteiro
G Dennis Daley
T Russell Okung
DE Austin Larkin
GREEN BAY PACKERS
INACTIVES
QB Jordan Love
CB Josh Jackson
LB Jonathan Garvin
G Simon Stepaniak
T Jace Sternberger
