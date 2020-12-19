List of Inactives for Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers

A full list of who is out for today's game

The Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

INACTIVES

QB Will Grier

RB Christian McCaffrey

DB Natrell Jamerson

G Aaron Monteiro

G Dennis Daley

T Russell Okung

DE Austin Larkin

GREEN BAY PACKERS

INACTIVES

QB Jordan Love

CB Josh Jackson

LB Jonathan Garvin

G Simon Stepaniak

T Jace Sternberger

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.