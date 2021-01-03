List of Inactives for Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints
A full list of who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
QB Will Grier
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Mike Davis
DB Natrell Jamerson
DE Brian Burns
OT Russell Okung
DT Woodrow Hamilton
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INACTIVES
WR Jake Kumerow
S Marcus Williams
C Will Clapp
OL Derrick Kelly II
TE Josh Hill
DL Malcolm Roach
