List of Inactives for Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints

A full list of who is out for today's game.
Author:
Publish date:

The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

QB Will Grier

RB Christian McCaffrey

RB Mike Davis

DB Natrell Jamerson

DE Brian Burns

OT Russell Okung

DT Woodrow Hamilton

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INACTIVES

WR Jake Kumerow

S Marcus Williams

C Will Clapp

OL Derrick Kelly II

TE Josh Hill

DL Malcolm Roach

