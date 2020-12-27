List of Inactives for Carolina Panthers, Washington Football Team

A full list of who is out for today's game

The Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team are getting close to kickoff in their Week 16 matchup. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

INACTIVES

QB Will Grier

RB Christian McCaffrey

CB Troy Pride Jr.

DB Natrell Jamerson

OT Russell Okung

DT Woodrow Hamilton

DE Austin Larkin

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

INACTIVES

QB Alex Smith

WR Terry McLaurin

RB Lamar Miller

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

OT David Steinmetz

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.