List of Inactives for Carolina Panthers, Washington Football Team

A full list of who is out for today's game
Author:
Publish date:

The Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team are getting close to kickoff in their Week 16 matchup. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

INACTIVES

QB Will Grier

RB Christian McCaffrey

CB Troy Pride Jr.

DB Natrell Jamerson

OT Russell Okung

DT Woodrow Hamilton

DE Austin Larkin

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

INACTIVES

QB Alex Smith

WR Terry McLaurin

RB Lamar Miller

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

OT David Steinmetz

