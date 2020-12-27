List of Inactives for Carolina Panthers, Washington Football Team
A full list of who is out for today's game
The Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team are getting close to kickoff in their Week 16 matchup. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
INACTIVES
QB Will Grier
RB Christian McCaffrey
CB Troy Pride Jr.
DB Natrell Jamerson
OT Russell Okung
DT Woodrow Hamilton
DE Austin Larkin
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
INACTIVES
QB Alex Smith
WR Terry McLaurin
RB Lamar Miller
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
OT David Steinmetz
