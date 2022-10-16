List of Inactives for Panthers at Rams

The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams are just one hour away from kickoff in SoFi Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

QB Baker Mayfield

LB Frankie Luvu

CB Jaycee Horn

WR Laviska Shenault

DL Daviyon Nixon

OL Cade Mays

DE Amaré Barno

LOS ANGELES RAMS INACTIVES

RB Cam Akers

QB John Wolford

DB Cobie Durant

DB Shaun Jolly

C Brian Allen

WR Lance McCutcheon

