Skip to main content

List of Inactives for Panthers at Rams

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams are just one hour away from kickoff in SoFi Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

QB Baker Mayfield

LB Frankie Luvu

CB Jaycee Horn

WR Laviska Shenault

DL Daviyon Nixon

OL Cade Mays

DE Amaré Barno

Scroll to Continue

Read More

LOS ANGELES RAMS INACTIVES

RB Cam Akers

QB John Wolford

DB Cobie Durant

DB Shaun Jolly

C Brian Allen

WR Lance McCutcheon

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19208814_168388579_lowres
GM Report

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers at Rams

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19214234 (1)
GM Report

Players to Watch: Panthers at Rams

By Ian Black
USATSI_19167505
GM Report

Keys to the Game: Panthers at Rams

By Ian Black
USATSI_19170718_168388579_lowres
Game Day

PODCAST: Can Steve Wilks Turn the Panthers Around? Week Six Picks + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19034602_168388579_lowres (1)
News

REPORT: Panthers 'Listening' to Trade Offers on RB Christian McCaffrey

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17424976_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Score Predictions for Panthers at Rams

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18922281_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Panthers Place CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III on Injured Reserve

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19165199_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Update Jaycee Horn's Status vs Rams

By Schuyler Callihan