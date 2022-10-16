List of Inactives for Panthers at Rams
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams are just one hour away from kickoff in SoFi Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
QB Baker Mayfield
LB Frankie Luvu
CB Jaycee Horn
WR Laviska Shenault
DL Daviyon Nixon
OL Cade Mays
DE Amaré Barno
LOS ANGELES RAMS INACTIVES
RB Cam Akers
QB John Wolford
DB Cobie Durant
DB Shaun Jolly
C Brian Allen
WR Lance McCutcheon
