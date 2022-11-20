List of Inactives for Panthers at Ravens

The Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens are just one hour away from kickoff in M&T Bank Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

QB PJ Walker

WR Rashard Higgins

S Juston Burris

S Myles Hartsfield

TE Giovanni Ricci

OL Larnel Coleman

DT Matt Ioannidis

BALTIMORE RAVENS INACTIVES

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

RB Gus Edwards

LB Josh Bynes

C Ben Cleveland

TE Charlie Kolar

LB David Ojabo

