List of Inactives for Panthers at Ravens
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens are just one hour away from kickoff in M&T Bank Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
QB PJ Walker
WR Rashard Higgins
S Juston Burris
S Myles Hartsfield
TE Giovanni Ricci
OL Larnel Coleman
DT Matt Ioannidis
BALTIMORE RAVENS INACTIVES
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
RB Gus Edwards
LB Josh Bynes
C Ben Cleveland
TE Charlie Kolar
LB David Ojabo
