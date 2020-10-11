List of Inactives for Panthers, Falcons

The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are under one hour from kicking off. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

INACTIVES

QB PJ Walker

CB Eli Apple

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

OG Dennis Daley

OG Michael Schofield

ATLANTA FALCONS

INACTIVES

WR Julio Jones

CB Jordan Miller

RB Qadree Ollison

S Jaylinn Hawkins

OT John Wetzel

DT Deardin Senat

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.