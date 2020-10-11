List of Inactives for Panthers, Falcons
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are under one hour from kicking off. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
INACTIVES
QB PJ Walker
CB Eli Apple
CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
OG Dennis Daley
OG Michael Schofield
ATLANTA FALCONS
INACTIVES
WR Julio Jones
CB Jordan Miller
RB Qadree Ollison
S Jaylinn Hawkins
OT John Wetzel
DT Deardin Senat
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.