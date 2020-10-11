List of Inactives for Panthers, Falcons

SI.com
The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are under one hour from kicking off. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

INACTIVES

QB PJ Walker

CB Eli Apple

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

OG Dennis Daley

OG Michael Schofield 

ATLANTA FALCONS

INACTIVES

WR Julio Jones

CB Jordan Miller

RB Qadree Ollison

S Jaylinn Hawkins

OT John Wetzel

DT Deardin Senat

