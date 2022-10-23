List of Inactives for Panthers vs Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

CB Jaycee Horn

QB Baker Mayfield

LB Chandler Wooten

DE Henry Anderson

DT Matt Ioannidis

BUCCANEEERS INACTIVES

QB Kyle Trask

WR Julio Jones

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

CB Carlton Davis

OL Fred Johnson

TE Cameron Brate

DL Akiem Hicks

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.