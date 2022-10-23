List of Inactives for Panthers vs Buccaneers
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
CB Jaycee Horn
QB Baker Mayfield
LB Chandler Wooten
DE Henry Anderson
DT Matt Ioannidis
BUCCANEEERS INACTIVES
QB Kyle Trask
Scroll to Continue
Read More
WR Julio Jones
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
CB Carlton Davis
OL Fred Johnson
TE Cameron Brate
DL Akiem Hicks
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.