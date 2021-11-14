List of Inactives for Panthers vs Cardinals

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals are just one hour away from kickoff in State Farm Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

CB Rashaan Melvin

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

DT Phil Hoskins

WR Shi Smith

S Kenny Robinson

TE Colin Thompson

NOTE: QB Cam Newton IS active.

ARIZONA CARDINALS INACTIVES

QB Kyler Murray

WR DeAndre Hopkins

WR Andy Isabella

S James Wiggins

RB Jonathan Ward

OL Justin Pugh

OL Max Garcia

