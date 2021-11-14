Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    List of Inactives for Panthers vs Cardinals

    A look at who is out for today's game.
    The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals are just one hour away from kickoff in State Farm Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

    CB Rashaan Melvin

    CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

    DT Phil Hoskins

    WR Shi Smith

    S Kenny Robinson

    TE Colin Thompson

    NOTE: QB Cam Newton IS active.

    ARIZONA CARDINALS INACTIVES

    QB Kyler Murray

    WR DeAndre Hopkins

    WR Andy Isabella

    S James Wiggins

    RB Jonathan Ward

    OL Justin Pugh

    OL Max Garcia

