List of Inactives for Panthers vs Cardinals
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals are just one hour away from kickoff in State Farm Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
CB Rashaan Melvin
CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
DT Phil Hoskins
WR Shi Smith
S Kenny Robinson
TE Colin Thompson
NOTE: QB Cam Newton IS active.
ARIZONA CARDINALS INACTIVES
QB Kyler Murray
WR DeAndre Hopkins
WR Andy Isabella
S James Wiggins
RB Jonathan Ward
OL Justin Pugh
OL Max Garcia
