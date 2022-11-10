List of Inactives for Panthers vs Falcons
A look at who is out for tonight's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
QB Sam Darnold
WR Rashard Higgins
S Juston Burris
LB Arron Mosby
OT Larnel Coleman
ATLANTA FALCONS
TE Feleipe Franks
Scroll to Continue
Read More
S Erik Harris
CB A.J. Terrell
LB Nate Landman
OL Jonotthan Harrison
TE Anthony Firkser
DL Matt Dickerson
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.