List of Inactives for Panthers vs Falcons

The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

QB Sam Darnold

WR Rashard Higgins

S Juston Burris

LB Arron Mosby

OT Larnel Coleman

ATLANTA FALCONS

TE Feleipe Franks

S Erik Harris

CB A.J. Terrell

LB Nate Landman

OL Jonotthan Harrison

TE Anthony Firkser

DL Matt Dickerson

