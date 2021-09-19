List of Inactives for Panthers vs Saints

A look at who is in and out for today's matchup.

The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, the Panthers released their inactives for today's game.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

OT Trent Scott

OG Deonte Brown

WR Shi Smith

DT Phil Hoskins

OG Michael Jordan

TE Colin Thompson

DE Darryl Johnson

SAINTS INACTIVES

QB Ian Book

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

CB Marshon Lattimore

DT Montravius Adams

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

C Erik McCoy

LB Kwon Alexander

LB Pete Werner

