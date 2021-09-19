List of Inactives for Panthers vs Saints
A look at who is in and out for today's matchup.
The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, the Panthers released their inactives for today's game.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
OT Trent Scott
OG Deonte Brown
WR Shi Smith
DT Phil Hoskins
OG Michael Jordan
TE Colin Thompson
DE Darryl Johnson
SAINTS INACTIVES
QB Ian Book
DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson
CB Marshon Lattimore
DT Montravius Adams
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon
C Erik McCoy
LB Kwon Alexander
LB Pete Werner
