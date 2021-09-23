List of Inactives for Panthers vs Texans

A look at who is in and out for tonight's matchup.

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are set to open up week three of the 2021 season this evening at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. EST and will be televised on the NFL Network and FOX.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Shi Smith

CB A.J. Bouye

LB Clay Johnston

DT Phil Hoskins

OL Michael Jordan

OL Deonte Brown

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

HOUSTON TEXANS INACTIVES

QB Deshaun Watson

TE Brevin Jordan

DB Justin Reid

DB Terrance Mitchell

DL Jordan Jenkins

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

WR Danny Amendola

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.