September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

List of Inactives for Panthers vs Texans

A look at who is in and out for tonight's matchup.
Publish date:

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are set to open up week three of the 2021 season this evening at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. EST and will be televised on the NFL Network and FOX.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Shi Smith

CB A.J. Bouye

LB Clay Johnston

DT Phil Hoskins

OL Michael Jordan

OL Deonte Brown

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

HOUSTON TEXANS INACTIVES

QB Deshaun Watson

TE Brevin Jordan

DB Justin Reid

DB Terrance Mitchell

DL Jordan Jenkins

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

WR Danny Amendola

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16606291_168388579_lowres
Game Day

List of Inactives for Panthers vs Texans

50 seconds ago
USATSI_16787207_168388579_lowres
Game Day

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Texans

5 hours ago
USATSI_16740677_168388579_lowres
Game Day

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Texans

5 hours ago
USATSI_16787196_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Panthers' Keys to the Game vs Texans

6 hours ago
USATSI_16603991_168388579_lowres
News

Steve Smith Heads Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Nominees

Sep 22, 2021
Untitled design (4)
GM Report

Inside the Numbers: Panthers at Texans Game Preview

Sep 22, 2021
USATSI_16799522_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Score Predictions for Panthers at Texans

Sep 22, 2021
Untitled design (3)
GM Report

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Texans

Sep 21, 2021