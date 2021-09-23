List of Inactives for Panthers vs Texans

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are set to open up week three of the 2021 season this evening at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. EST and will be televised on the NFL Network and FOX.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
WR Shi Smith
CB A.J. Bouye
LB Clay Johnston
DT Phil Hoskins
OL Michael Jordan
OL Deonte Brown
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
HOUSTON TEXANS INACTIVES
QB Deshaun Watson
TE Brevin Jordan
DB Justin Reid
DB Terrance Mitchell
DL Jordan Jenkins
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
WR Danny Amendola
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.