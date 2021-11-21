List of Inactives for Panthers vs Washington

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

QB Matt Barkley

WR Shi Smith

S Kenny Robinson

DT Phil Hoskins

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM INACTIVES

WR Curtis Samuel

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

CB Corn Elder

DE Shaka Toney

OT Saahdig Charles

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

