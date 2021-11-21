Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    List of Inactives for Panthers vs Washington

    A look at who is out for today's game.
    The Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

    QB Matt Barkley

    WR Shi Smith

    S Kenny Robinson

    DT Phil Hoskins

    WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM INACTIVES

    WR Curtis Samuel

    WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

    CB Corn Elder

    DE Shaka Toney

    OT Saahdig Charles

    TE Ricky Seals-Jones 

