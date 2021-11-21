Publish date:
List of Inactives for Panthers vs Washington
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
QB Matt Barkley
WR Shi Smith
S Kenny Robinson
DT Phil Hoskins
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM INACTIVES
WR Curtis Samuel
WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
CB Corn Elder
DE Shaka Toney
OT Saahdig Charles
TE Ricky Seals-Jones
