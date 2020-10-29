List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
INACTIVES
QB Will Grier
DB Sean Chandler
OG Mike Horton
OT Russell Okung
DT Zach Kerr
LINEUP CHANGES
Greg Little will start at LT for Russell Okung
Bravvion Roy will start at DT for Zach Kerr
ATLANTA FALCONS
INACTIVES
RB Ito Smith
CB Jordan Miller
OT John Wetzel
DT Marlon Davidson
DE Takk McKinley
