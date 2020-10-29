SI.com
List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

INACTIVES

QB Will Grier

DB Sean Chandler

OG Mike Horton

OT Russell Okung

DT Zach Kerr

LINEUP CHANGES

Greg Little will start at LT for Russell Okung

Bravvion Roy will start at DT for Zach Kerr

ATLANTA FALCONS

INACTIVES

RB Ito Smith

CB Jordan Miller

OT John Wetzel

DT Marlon Davidson

DE Takk McKinley

