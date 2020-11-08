List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
INACTIVES
QB PJ Walker
WR Marken Michel
S Jeremy Chinn
DB Sean Chandler
OL Michael Schofield
OT Russell Okung
DT Bruce Hector
LINEUP CHANGES
Dennis Daley will start at LT for Russell Okung
Adarius Taylor will start at SAM for Jeremy Chinn
RB Christian McCaffrey starts
Kansas City Chiefs
INACTIVES
WR Sammy Watkins
S Tedric Thompson
LB Darius Harris
DE Demone Harris
OT Mitchell Schwartz
TE Ricky Seals-Jones
DT Khalen Saunders
