List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

INACTIVES

QB PJ Walker

WR Marken Michel

S Jeremy Chinn

DB Sean Chandler

OL Michael Schofield

OT Russell Okung

DT Bruce Hector

LINEUP CHANGES

Dennis Daley will start at LT for Russell Okung

Adarius Taylor will start at SAM for Jeremy Chinn

RB Christian McCaffrey starts

Kansas City Chiefs

INACTIVES

WR Sammy Watkins

S Tedric Thompson

LB Darius Harris

DE Demone Harris

OT Mitchell Schwartz

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

DT Khalen Saunders

